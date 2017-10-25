Florida sorority leader busted for bragging about slapping pledge for kissing a black man

(Photo: Shutterstock)

In audio leaked by a University of Florida student to expose hazing at an all white sorority, a leader of the social organization is heard bragging about slapping a pledge and verbally abusing her for kissing a black man.

According to The Tab, the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority member took videos inside the sorority house on October 23, 2016, which were then transcribed to audio to protect her identity.

What the tapes reveal is sexual humiliation and abuse of pledges, including “simulating sexual acts, such as giving men lap dances blindfolded, acting out sex positions and being asked to suck a banana in front of a group of men.”

According to the source of the video “The safety and humiliation of members within that chapter seems to be a recurring problem. Anyone who listens to these, would be genuinely disturbed and concerned for the safety of these individuals.”

The secret videographer specifically mentioned one Kappa Alpha Theta leader by name, saying Chief Education Officer Rya Carroll, was particularly abusive to one pledge and bragged that she had slapped her across the back of the head,and admitting, “I was like, ‘what the f*ck are you doing?!’… Do you realize that he was black?!’”

The source also notes that another sorority member was dragged into a disciplinary hearing because she had posted a picture on Instagram with a rapper, and asked if she was part of a gang.

According to the report, the video has been forwarded to the Kappa Alpha Theta national organization.

You can listen to the audio below: