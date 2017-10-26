GOP doctor-turned-senator nails Trump: ‘We have a leader who has a personality disorder’

Tom Coburn speaks to MSNBC on May 1, 2014 [MSNBC]

Former Sen. Tom Coburn, who for years worked as an obstetrician before getting into politics, has made something of a psychological diagnosis of President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the New York Times, the former junior Republican senator from Oklahoma made an alarming statement about Trump’s mental health when asked about what it would take to make the GOP detach itself from the president.

“We have a leader who has a personality disorder,” Coburn said.

However, the former senator also believed that the Republican base would not abandon Trump despite his apparent psychological affliction because “he’s done what he actually told the people he was going to do, and they’re not going to abandon him.”

Although Coburn didn’t specify what kind of personality disorder he believed Trump had, many psychological professionals believe the president is a “textbook case” of narcissistic personality disorder, as evidenced by his inflated sense of self, his constant need for admiration, and his seeming lack of empathy for others.

Earlier this year, dozens of professional psychiatrists gathered at Yale to sound the alarm about Trump’s psychological condition.

Dr. John Gartner — a practicing psychotherapist who advised psychiatric residents at Johns Hopkins University Medical School and who has in the past warned Trump is a “psychiatric Frankenstein monster — said during the conference that the psychiatric community has “an ethical responsibility to warn the public about Donald Trump’s dangerous mental illness.”