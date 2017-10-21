Gretchen Carlson rips Fox News for ‘horrifying’ decision to put sexual predator O’Reilly back on TV

Bill O'Reilly and Gretchen Carlson (composite image)

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson lashed out at her old network on Saturday, saying that she’s “horrified” the company has allowed serial sexual harasser Bill O’Reilly back on the air.

The Hill pointed to a statement Carlson released after news broke on Saturday that Fox renewed O’Reilly’s contract in February one month after the network paid $32 million to a woman who lodged a complaint against O’Reilly.

“It’s horrifying to see that any company would dismiss an employee following multiple allegations of sexual harassment and then allow him back on the air a few months later,” Carlson said.

Carlson sued Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in July of 2016 on accusations of serial sexual harassment and sexualized workplace bullying. Carlson’s case ultimately led to Ailes’ ouster as more and more women came forward to reveal that Ailes had harassed them and tried to force them to perform sex acts in order to advance their careers.

O’Reilly — a known sexual harasser and predator since 2004’s O’Reilly v. Mackris lawsuit was made public — was fired from Fox News earlier this year after a flood of accusations by women dating back years.