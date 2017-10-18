‘He’s proven to be a liar’: Rep. Frederica Wilson denounces President Donald Trump

President Donald J. Trump salutes U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael L. Howard. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) denounced President Donald Trump as a “liar” after he disputed her account of a phone call to a grieving military widow.

The Florida Democrat told reporters that Trump told Myeshia Johnson that her husband knew what he was signing up for before he was killed by terrorists earlier this month in Niger, but the president insisted he could prove her account wrong.

Wilson, on the other hand, said other witnesses who overheard the call can prove her recollection was accurate.

“Mr. Trump is crazy,” Wilson told the Washington Post. “He’s a liar. He’s proven to be a liar.”

Wilson flatly stated that her account was correct, and she challenged reporters to disprove her.

“How about you go get that proof and call me back?” she said.

Johnson’s mother also told the newspaper that she felt disrespected by the president’s remarks.

The lawmaker said Johnson’s widow was upset that she could not have an open casket at the soldier’s funeral, but she was told his body was too badly disfigured.

Wilson said she had “practically raised” Johnson, who took part in a mentoring program she founded in Miami in 1993.