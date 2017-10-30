Quantcast

Internet blasts Sarah Sanders ‘mindless’ beer-tax analogy after Trump campaign team members indicted

Noor Al-Sibai

30 Oct 2017 at 14:27 ET                   
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Screen capture)

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders decided to open the press briefing not with an acknowledgement of the FBI indictments of two former Trump campaign members, but with an analogy about beer.

The strange story, which meant to illustrate why the wealthy get higher tax breaks than the rest of the country, centered around 10 reporters who regularly go out for beers, and then split the tab roughly according to the American tax code. When the bar owner decides to give them $20 off their $100 nightly tab, things go awry.

Naturally, Twitter users were perplexed not only by the press secretary’s bizarre analogy and attempts at humor, but also at her timing.

“Sarah Sanders is opening the press briefing with a word problem,” user Britni Danielle wrote. “Girl, this ain’t math class. GET TO THE QUESTIONS ABOUT MANAFORT.”

“On day of bad news for Trump Administaiton, Huckabee Sanders starts off the #PressBriefing with two bad jokes,” another tweeted.

“Seriously. Huckabee Sanders is reading a prepared story insulting reporters and touting tax reform,” journalist Jared Yates Sexton wrote. “How. Does. This. Happen.”

Check out some of the best responses to Huckabee Sanders’ strange opening below.

