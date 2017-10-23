‘Just let it go already’: Internet vilifies Trump after he calls Myeshia Johnson a liar

Myeshia Johnson, wife of Sgt. La David Johnson and Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture and Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

In a shocking move, President Donald Trump attacked the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, refuting her claim that he didn’t know the name of the fallen soldier.

“I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!” Trump tweeted Monday, after Myeshia Johnson appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

“He couldn’t remember my husband’s name,” Johnson said. “That’s what hurt me the most.”

She explained that Trump hesitated before finally saying the name, as if he had to look for the name on a piece of paper. Mrs. Johnson never claimed that Trump didn’t say the name, only that he didn’t seem to know it.

This isn’t the first time Trump has attacked a Gold Star family. During the 2016 campaign, Trump had an ongoing feud with the Khan family, who spoke out against Trump during the Democratic National Convention.

The internet was quick to blast the president for attacking a widow forced to grieve on national television. You can see a sample below:

Sadly, like the Khan family, Trump will now attack Mrs Myeshia Johnson and her family. This beneath the office of the Presidency — Ricardo Luke (@Lukericardo) October 23, 2017

John Kelly you are a liar like trump. Myeshia Johnson just confirmed you lied, shame on you. — LIBRA (@Santuitis) October 23, 2017

We know Trump didn’t know Sgt. Johnson’s name. He’s lazy, ill-prepared, and dishonest, but he could have had a cue card. WH screwed up. https://t.co/YfC0dvgfWM — Herman Melville (@BartlebyScribs) October 23, 2017

Do you consider yourself a President for America or just for your Base? — IR.net (@IRdotnet) October 23, 2017

Holy Cow! When is it going to end? Just let it go already! You are the only one who is dragging this on and continuing to drag this family into your ridiculous mess. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 23, 2017

Oh yeah so the widow must be the one lying right? You are disgusting — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) October 23, 2017

What do you want, a fucking biscuit? — Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) October 23, 2017

That sound you just heard was the starting gun for pro-Trump "journalists" to trawl through Myeshia Johnson's social media accounts. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 23, 2017

And here he goes, arguing with the widow over Twitter. There's always a new low. https://t.co/ViTsWNJUpY — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 23, 2017

So we're now at the point where Trump is flat out calling the Gold Star widow a liar. Great. — I'm With Zer (@imwithzer) October 23, 2017

Now that you’ve finally said Sgt. LaDavid Johnson’s name, say his widow’s name: Myeshia Johnson!!! — Leslie Wimes (@womenonthemove1) October 23, 2017

If it weren't for prior attacks on Gold Star families (Khans) and Vietnam era POWs, @realDonaldTrump would have more credibility here — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) October 23, 2017

★★★☆☆ Sgt. La David Johnson's wife disagrees, but the important thing is that Trump keeps this feud with the widow of a fallen soldier going — J.D. Altman (@NicCageMatch) October 23, 2017

“The woman, the wife.” — Shaun Whiteside (@shauntranslates) October 23, 2017

Trump's widow comforting service includes:

1. Making widow cry.

2. Lying about widow through surrogate.

3. Calling widow a liar publicly. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 23, 2017

Oh my God. So you're calling Myeshia Johnson a liar?? How low will you sink? This is beyond even you. You're an indecent, disgusting person. — DaddyFiles (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2017

If you find yourself score-settling with widows, ask your doctor if being president is right for you. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) October 23, 2017

For the love of God, STOP! Her name is Myeshia and she is grieving. You don't know her truth. Continuing this makes her pain worse. STOP! pic.twitter.com/R80k5P386c — Karen LHL (@Karen_LHL) October 23, 2017

Mrs. Johnson buried her hero husband 2 days ago. A sane adult in WH must keep #PresidentLoco from attacking her, even if have to tie him up. https://t.co/KkUJm9P4nd — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 23, 2017

"I spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation".WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK.WHAT IS WRONG WITH? R U looking for a pat on the back? #RESIGNNOW — M*Y*O*B (@Mezzacorona66) October 23, 2017

You’re like a two year old. Good boy you spoke his name from beginning. So proud, such a good boy. https://t.co/7uib6pNIcO — Scott Ringsage (@scottringsage) October 23, 2017

Do you ever admit you were wrong? Do you ever apologize? Do you ever give-up on trying to get even? #Trump — Steve Fleck (@stevefleck) October 23, 2017

@realDonaldTrump

Please allow Sgt. La David Johnson to rest Peacefully

This ship has sailed, and you RAN IT AGROUND

You can’t fix it! pic.twitter.com/kA9VI4Osnb — ladyhawker (@ladyhawkerfinds) October 23, 2017

"I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband's name, and that’s what hurt me the most…" – Myeshia Johnson — Paul Silver (@pauljsilver) October 23, 2017

You misspelled "I'm sorry" — Rory Chalcraft (@rchalc) October 23, 2017