NBA coach Popovich lambastes ‘unfit’ Trump as a ‘soulless coward’ for not calling families of slain soldiers

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich lambasted Donald Trump for failing to call the families of four American soldiers killed almost two weeks ago, calling the president a “soulless coward.”

Popovich’s comments came as Trump finally addressed their deaths at a Rose Garden press conference on Monday — setting off a firestorm after he smeared ex-President Barack Obama by saying his predecessor never called the families of fallen soldiers.

Speaking with The Nation’s Dave Zirin, Popovich — who has been harshly critical of Trump previously — unloaded on the president.

“I’ve been amazed and disappointed by so much of what this president had said, and his approach to running this country, which seems to be one of just a never ending divisiveness,” Popovich explained. “But his comments today about those who have lost loved ones in times of war and his lies that previous Presidents Obama and Bush never contacted their families, is so beyond the pale, I almost don’t have the words.”

“This man in the Oval Office is a soulless coward who thinks that he can only become large by belittling others,” Popovich continued. “This has of course been a common practice of his, but to do it in this manner–and to lie about how previous Presidents responded to the deaths of soldiers–is as low as it gets.”

“We have a pathological liar in the White House: unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically to hold this office and the whole world knows it, especially those around him every day,” the NBA coach added. “The people who work with this president should be ashamed because they know it better than anyone just how unfit he is, and yet they choose to do nothing about it. This is their shame most of all.”

