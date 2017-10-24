‘No capacity for humanity’: Nicole Wallace rips Trump for making John Kelly a ‘human shield’

MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" host Nicole Wallace

MSNBC anchor and former George W. Bush communications director Nicolle Wallace slammed President Donald Trump’s White House for turning chief of staff John Kelly into a “political human shield” in the administration’s public feud with Myeshia Johnson, the pregnant mother of two whose husband, Sgt. La David Johnson was killed in Niger.

“I want to bring this back to this concept…of deflection, of projection, of a lack of irony…there’s no capacity for humanity, these do not appear to be human beings,” the former Republican White House staffer explained. “They trotted General Kelly out as a human shield last week, a political human shield to take the swings that Donald Trump wasn’t man enough to take for himself, for the disgrace––he was a disgrace last week, the way he treated the…widow of a fallen soldier.”

“They trotted Kelly out there like a human shield,” Wallace repeated.

“They don’t just dig with a shovel, they dig with power tools,” Wallace noted. “Why can’t they just stop?”

Watch: