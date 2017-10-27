Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘No wonder Fox is in cover-up mode’: Internet explodes over revelations that Mueller may begin arrests Monday

Sarah K. Burris

27 Oct 2017 at 21:43 ET                   
Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and President Donald Trump (Photos: Screen capture and AFP)

After CNN reported that special counsel Robert Mueller and a grand jury was filing charges against individuals and seeking to obtain arrest warrants, the internet went nuts.

Immediately, commentators brought up the attempted distraction from the White House for the last several days. Others mocked Fox News host Sean Hannity, who was demanding to know when Hillary Clinton would be indicted. The rest are just glad the beginning of the end has begun.

You can read the best below:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein explains how Mueller warrants are probably about ‘conspiracy’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+