‘No wonder Fox is in cover-up mode’: Internet explodes over revelations that Mueller may begin arrests Monday

Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and President Donald Trump (Photos: Screen capture and AFP)

After CNN reported that special counsel Robert Mueller and a grand jury was filing charges against individuals and seeking to obtain arrest warrants, the internet went nuts.

Immediately, commentators brought up the attempted distraction from the White House for the last several days. Others mocked Fox News host Sean Hannity, who was demanding to know when Hillary Clinton would be indicted. The rest are just glad the beginning of the end has begun.

You can read the best below:

CNN: Mueller has filed charges

MSNBC: Mueller has filed charges.

Literally everyone: Mueller filed charges

Fox: Mueller should resign.

Hmmm. — Chris Rogers (@JorElWasRight) October 28, 2017

oh no what if it’s tiffany — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 28, 2017

No wonder Fox News is in coverup mode. https://t.co/lUIN6zEksp — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) October 28, 2017

Buckle up. We can expect Trump’s efforts to confuse and divide Americans against each other to shift into overdrive. Don’t fall for it. — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) October 28, 2017

Hahaha! Have fun on Monday! Mueller is coming! — suzy parker (@thesuzabides) October 28, 2017

Mueller wouldn’t have filed charges today if his case wasn’t airtight & remember a grand jury approved it. No “fake news.” All very real. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 28, 2017

"Republicans barfing up crazy shit about Hillary" is officially the best early-warning system for actual news about Mueller's investigation. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) October 28, 2017

Remember when you tweeted Make Russia Great Again and deleted it @seanhannity ? Sure Mueller does. https://t.co/gdp4cBICV1 — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 28, 2017

I’m imagining Barack Obama watching the Mueller news on TV in the tan suit while putting Grey Poupon on a hot dog AND he can’t stop laughing — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 28, 2017

It takes a special kind of delusion to tweet this at the same time that we learn #Mueller has filed charges in #TrumpRussia. https://t.co/VFf7laTw1s — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) October 28, 2017

Now that a GRAND JURY INDICTMENT is finally out in the Mueller investigation, I might just get a good night sleep for once! pic.twitter.com/sKicy5oFvv — Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) October 28, 2017

There has been a campaign out of the WH to discredit the Mueller investigation, but now the special counsel may be turning up the heat. https://t.co/UkhFERiVm7 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 28, 2017

And Mueller starts handing out indictments ;-) pic.twitter.com/DxDLNmp49V — AltYellowstoneNatPar (@AltYelloNatPark) October 28, 2017

I thought I'd share my betting odds on the Mueller indictment(s) Manafort 2:1

Flynn 4:1

Page 5:1

Kushner 9:1

Don jr. 10:1

Trump 50:1 — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) October 28, 2017

Reminder: Mueller last known to be a registered GOP, former US Atty, and was the longest serving FBI Director since J.Edgar Hoover. #Russia — Joseph M. Azam (@joseph_azam) October 28, 2017

Considering Mueller just issued the first indictment , is it any wonder you're babbling on about Hillary? pic.twitter.com/P1MRPusxFq — Michael L (@michaelleves) October 28, 2017

If you are innocent @realDonaldTrump you wouldn't need Faux News helping you create a distraction from #TrumpRussia re: Mueller #MAGA — Mateusz (@matam85) October 28, 2017