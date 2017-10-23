Oklahoma teen fatally shoots 10-year-old neighbor with crossbow after ‘disagreement’

Travis Gettys 23 Oct 2017 at 13:48 ET

A teenage Oklahoma boy was arrested for killing one boy and wounding another with a crossbow.

Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies said the 13-year-old boy fired a broad head arrow at 10-year-old Austin Almanza, and the arrow traveled through his body and struck his 8-year-old brother, Aydan Almanza, reported News OK.

Deputies found Austin Almanza dead at the vacant lot where neighborhood children played at a treehouse, and his younger brother was treated for a non-life-threatening injury to his arm.

Sheriff Charlie Dougherty said a “disagreement” between the boys led to the fatal shooting, which he said appeared to be intentional.

“Ten-year-old Austin’s not dead because of an accident,” Dougherty said. “He’s dead because of an action that took place.”

The teenager, who was not identified but is not related to the victims, was taken into juvenile custody.

The sheriff said the crossbow belonged to the teen, and no other children were present at the time of the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.