2016
Senate investigators have interrogated Russians present at Trump Tower meeting
20 Oct 2017 at 20:25 ET
Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr told CNN that investigators have interviewed “some of the Russians” who were present at the notorious June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort.

Sen Burr (R-NC) declined to identify which Russians have been interviewed so far. There were four Russians who have been publicly identified as attending the meeting, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, translator Anatoli Samochornov and Ike Kaveladze.

“It’ll be over when we finish,” Sen Burr told CNN. “We have a responsibility to check to check everybody that might have any information that’s pertinent to the areas that we’re looking at. We’re not going to stop until we’ve seen all of them.”

President Donald Trump “personally dictated” Don Trump Jr’s misleading statement about the meeting.

