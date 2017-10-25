Ted Lieu hilariously dangles ‘shiny object’ keys at Republicans still obsessed with ‘stupid’ Clinton investigations

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) -- MSNBC screen capture

Appearing on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, a sarcastic Rep. Ted Lieu shook his keys and said “look, shiny object” to Republicans who are frothing at the mouth over the latest Hillary Clinton emails story that the California Democrat labeled “stupid.”

With host Melber leading with clips of Fox News personalities breathlessly hyping the story, Lieu smacked them — and GOP congressmen — down for still chasing after Hillary Clinton.

Noting that one Fox host called reporters “sweaty anchors,” host Melber began with, “I will be the exuberantly sweaty anchor bringing up these issues and you will be the respectable member of Congress.”

‘But I just can’t make heads or tails of why this would even look useful,” Melber continued. “I worked a little in the body that you serve. How does this work when all of these things are old? Clinton e-mail, really?”

“It looks like the Republicans are trying very hard to impeach President Hillary Clinton — but she’s not the president, she’s a private citizen,” Lieu replied with a deadpan face before turning serious. “It is a waste of funds to go after a private citizen. We should be going after our current president, like why did four servicemen die in Niger?”

With Trump advocates calling for Congress to investigate Clinton’s emails– once again– in an effort to undercut special counsel Robert Mueller, Lieu called the whole thing a distraction and, in the end: “stupid.”

“Actually,” Lieu began as he pulled out his keys and started dangling them, “I think the real reason the Republicans are launching these stupid investigations, is like, ‘look at the shiny object!’ They’re trying to distract and that’s why they’re really doing it.”

“They know that every week there’s something really bad about Donald Trump and they want the public to pay attention to something else,” he stated.

Watch the video below via MSNBC: