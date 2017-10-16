‘The empathy of a cockroach’: Phil Mudd shames Trump’s self-centered response to fallen soldiers

Phil Mudd (Photo: Screen capture)

On Monday, President Donald Trump lamented from the Rose Garden about how difficult it was to call the families of fallen soldiers when discussing his plans to finally call the families of four military members in Niger over a week ago.

“I felt very, very badly about that,” Trump said during his Rose Garden press conference with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “I always feel badly. It is the toughest calls I have to make are the calls where this happens, soldiers are killed.”

RT funder: According to Trump no President ever called families of Troops KIA. Really BarackObama GeorgeHWBush Bi… pic.twitter.com/cYS9xLCXHx — #MedicareForAll (@ILoveBernie1) October 16, 2017

Responding to the president’s speech, ex-CIA official Phil Mudd was unequivocal in his condemnation.

“Boy, a tough day for the president,” Mudd told a panel assembled by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “How about the families who accepted a child or father or spouse home in a casket — it’s not a tough day for them?”

“This guy has the empathy of a cockroach,” Mudd continued, using Trump’s infamous speech in front of the CIA’s “Wall of the Fallen Hero” to brag about the size of his inauguration crowds.

“When you look at people who serve overseas and who give their lives, he’s supposed to say something simple,” the former CIA operative said. “We love what they did for this country, we empathize with the families and we stand with you. Maybe even going to Dover Air Force Base to salute those caskets as they come home.”

Instead, Mudd concluded, “all he can say is ‘my job is tough, and the guys who came before me like President Obama also didn’t do too well in these circumstances.’ I just don’t get it.”

Watch Mudd shred Trump’s belated response to the troops killed in Niger below.