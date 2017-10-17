‘The president is without shame’: Anderson Cooper concludes ‘nothing is off limits’ for Trump’s petulance

Anderson Cooper (Photo: Screen capture)

As the scandal continues to grow over Donald Trump using deceased service members as a political football, CNN host Anderson Cooper concluded that the president has no shame.

“The thing about Donald Trump that we’ve learned is it’s always about him and he can never be wrong,” former Barack Obama advisor David Axelrod noted. “Those two qualities ultimately will defeat him, but in the meantime, it’s a shame for the country and these families and it’s a shame that he would sully his predecessors this way.”

“The president himself is without shame,” Cooper replied. “There’s nothing off limits when it comes to when he feels he’s being attacked or asked a question.”

“What does it mean for the presidency as an institution?” Cooper asked David Gergen, who served in the Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton administrations.

“I don’t know where this compulsion come from, it must be a place of deep insecurity on his part,” Gergen suggested. “He has this compulsion when he’s facing criticism and must be feeling embarrassed about it to lash out at others and to blame others.”

Watch: