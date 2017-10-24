‘The View’ hosts laugh their asses off at Bill O’Reilly’s pity party: ‘God is mad at YOU!’

Joy Behar (Photo: Screen capture)

The women of “The View” were appalled at the new commentary from Bill O’Reilly on his alleged $32 million settlement with an alleged sexual harassment accuser.

On his radio show, O’Reilly said that he was “mad at God” for what happened to him. He noted that if he were to die today he would ask God “why did you work me over?”

“It sounds like God is mad at YOU!” Joy Behar quipped.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg began the segment laughing off the absurdity.

“That’s what you’re going to say to God, Bill? Why did you work ME over?” Goldberg asked, astonished.

Meghan McCain cut in to say that the $32 million figure is an astoundingly high figure and remarkably close to what O.J. Simpson was ordered to pay the family of Ronald Goldman in a civil suit.

When speaking about the legal part of the settlement, former prosecutor Sunny Hostin noted that it required that all of the photos, recordings, videos or other possible evidence be deleted. The same time this settlement was happening, the Justice Department was investigating Fox News for a number of sexual harassment claims. She said that requiring the documents be deleted sounded like obstruction of justice to her.

Co-host Sara Haines said that for her, the thing that stuck out was O’Reilly bringing up his children.

“It was an interesting phone call,” she said of the notorious “loofah call” left on a voicemail. “Clearly his kids weren’t on his mind when he was doing that or saying those things, so to use them now seems a bit hypocritical.”

Hostin also wanted to note that 80 percent of women say that they have been sexually harassed while on the job.

“You can’t walk out of this,” Goldberg closed. “You can blame it on as many people as you want but at its core, you participated in some way. They are naming you, so don’t blame God. Take a look in the mirror and say ‘You know what, what I did was dumb and I shouldn’t do it anymore.'”

Watch the full video below: