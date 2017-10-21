Trump continues Twitter attacks on black congresswoman after White House busted for lying about her

President Donald Trump (image via Nicholas Kamm:AFP)

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on a black congresswoman who called him out for botching a phone call to a grieving widow of a fallen soldier early Saturday morning.

A day after White House reporters challenged the administration over attacks on Rep. Frederika Wilson (D-FL) – which proved to be false — Trump claimed that the black lawmaker was ‘killing the Democrat Party.”

Writing on Twitter, the president tweeted: “I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party!”

Trump’s attack on the “Fake News Media” is in line with many Trump weekend tweets attacking the media for reporting his misdeeds during the week.

