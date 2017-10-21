Quantcast

Trump continues Twitter attacks on black congresswoman after White House busted for lying about her

Tom Boggioni

21 Oct 2017 at 08:19 ET                   
President Donald Trump (image via Nicholas Kamm:AFP)

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on a black congresswoman who called him out for botching a phone call to a grieving widow of a fallen soldier early Saturday morning.

A day after White House reporters challenged the administration over attacks on Rep. Frederika Wilson (D-FL) – which proved to be false — Trump claimed that the black lawmaker was ‘killing the Democrat Party.”

Writing on Twitter, the president tweeted: “I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party!”

Trump’s attack on the “Fake News Media” is in line with many Trump weekend tweets attacking the media for reporting his misdeeds during the week.

You can see Trump’s Tweet below:

