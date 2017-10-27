Trump instructs State Department to expedite Hillary Clinton email release ‘as soon as possible’: report

According to CNN’s Gloria Borger, President Donald Trump is trying to expedite the process to release a series of emails from when Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State.

Trump has been criticized Friday for trying to distract the American public from his own scandal with Russia by claiming his former rival has a scandal with Russia. The Pee Wee Herman defense, claiming “I know you are but what am I?” seems to have manifested into the unearthing of a conspiracy theory that Clinton sold uranium to Russia.

Political fact checks prove that the theory is false, but the White House is still demanding an investigation, claiming it is as big as Watergate.

