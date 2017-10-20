Trump promotes book by pastor who said protesting NFL players are ‘lucky’ they haven’t been shot

Pastor Robert Jeffress (left) and President Donald Trump (right). Image via Jeffress' Twitter.

On Friday evening, President Donald Trump tweeted a recommendation for the new book by one of his religious advisers who made headlines last month for violent comments about protesting NFL players.

“Great book just out, ‘A Place Called Heaven, by Dr. Robert Jeffress,” Trump tweeted. “A wonderful man!”

Last month, Jeffress made a controversial statement on Fox & Friends about NFL players who “take a knee” in protest to racism after the president resuscitated his attacks on free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“I think what these players are doing is absolutely wrong,” Jeffress said. “These players ought to be thanking God that they live in a country where they’re not only free to earn millions of dollars every year, but they’re also free from the worry of being shot in the head for taking a knee like they would be if they were in North Korea.

This is far from the first time the Dallas pastor has been in the news for scandalous comments. Jeffress has said he thinks God ordained Trump with the power to “take out” North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said former President Barack Obama is “paving the way” for the antichrist and believes “godless infidels” are turning Americans gay.