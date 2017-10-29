White supremacists chicken out of second Tennessee march: ‘There was literally three guys’

White supremacists protesting (Screen cap via the David Pakman Show on YouTube)

The second of two planned white supremacist rallies planned for Saturday in Tennessee fizzled when fewer than 10 pro-white marchers turned out in Murfreesboro — as opposed to thousands of counter-protesters.

“I guess they decided that it either wasn’t worth the trouble or they made such silly fools of themselves in Shelbyville that they didn’t want to show up in Murfreesboro, which is awesome,” said an anti-racist protester named Kayla to The Daily Beast.

At the first “White Lives Matter” march slated for Saturday in Shelbyville, TN, protesters outnumbered the white supremacist marchers and blasted music like Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” as the marchers spoke.

Kayla — who asked that her last name not be used — said in Murfreesboro Saturday, “(T)his is my home town. Don’t come here. No one wants you here. It’s absolutely a loss for them. It’s a win for anyone who’s not a Nazi.”

The Daily Beast estimated that around 350 white supremacists turned out for the morning march in Shelbyville, but witnesses said fewer than 10 showed up for the afternoon event.

“There was one guy draped in a Confederate flag and wearing Air Jordans, which — the irony does not fail you,” said Nashville resident Erin McDermott. “There was literally three guys… there was three of them for about an hour and then four or five more of them trickled in… a total of maybe ten people on the Nazi side of things. One guy had a sign but I couldn’t really see it… their turnout was so low that it seems to me like we accomplished something by showing up.”

After the morning rally, rumors flew among far-right sympathizers that the Murfreesboro march would be “a lawsuit trap.” Also, the morning marchers expressed irritation at the amount of time they had to spend getting cleared by security officers.

“It took an hour to get through security in Shelbyville. Pushed back lunch,” tweeted Hunter Wallace of the neo-Confederate group League of the South. “We have nothing to gain in Murfreesboro.”

Instead, the white supremacists met in a public park some 45 minutes away from Murfreesboro by car, then dispersed, but not before one subgroup attacked a mixed race couple and kicked off a brawl in a bar outside Nashville.

“They thought they could come here and talk shit,” said a Murfreesboro man named Teazy — who said he identifies as mixed race. “They thought they could do something here but they’re obviously outnumbered. Love always wins.”