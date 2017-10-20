Quantcast

‘Why don’t you like me, dog?’: Black protester hugs neo-Nazi outside Richard Spencer speech

Tom Boggioni

20 Oct 2017 at 13:16 ET                   
Aaron Alex Courtney hugging neo-Nazi -- Twitter screen grab

In video uploaded to Twitter, a black man confronted a neo-Nazi outside of white nationalist Richard Spencer’s speech on Thursday and stunned him — but not with a punch.

According to WGN, 31-year-old Aaron Alex Courtney is seen in the video hugging the man and asking, “Why don’t you like me, dog?”

According to Courtney, he was initially infuriated by the man, but claimed he had a better idea than assaulting him verbally,.

“I asked him, ‘Why do you hate me? What is it about me? Is it my skin color? My history? My dreadlocks?” Courtney recalled.

As the unidentified white man looked away, Courtney reached out and gave him a hug.

“I reached over and the third time, he wrapped his arms around me, and I heard God whisper in my ear, ‘You changed his life,’” Courtney explained.

“Why do you hate me?” Courtney asked once again, to which the man replied, “I don’t know.”

You can watch the video below via Twitter:

Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
