A Trump-loving revenge pornographer is running to replace Sen. Jeff Flake in Arizona

Craig Brittain's mugshot (image via Colorado Springs Police Department).

Last week, revenge pornographer Craig Brittain announced that he wants to become the Republican candidate to replace Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

According to the Phoenix New Times, Brittain, a self-styled “anarcho-capitalist,” is one of the many Republicans vying for Flake’s soon-to-be-vacant seat in the upper house of Congress. He’s also the founder of Is Anybody Down, the “revenge porn” site that allowed users to post lewd and nude images sent to them by exes — and offered to take them down for fees ranging from $200 to $500.

Brittain’s site soon became the target of the Federal Trade Commission due to his “unfair business practices.” Coincidentally, the New Times points out, Brittain wants to abolish the FTC. He also refers to the FTC’s complaint against him, which he settled in 2014, as “fake news.” Under his “Great America Wins!” campaign tagline, Brittain claims he’ll do more to advance President Donald Trump’s agenda than Kelli Ward, the GOP’s current frontrunner to replace Flake.

The Courthouse News service points out that the revenge pornographer boasts on his campaign site that “InfoWars and Breitbart frequently quote his works.”