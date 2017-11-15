Quantcast

‘America thirst’: Internet floods Trump with bad puns after he stops trade policy speech to sip Fiji water

Elizabeth Preza

15 Nov 2017 at 16:40 ET                   
Donald Trump sips water (Screengrab)

During a speech on Wednesday following his marathon Asia tour, Donald Trump abruptly tabled his prepared remarks on international trade policy to conduct an erratic search for some high quality H20.

The optics of Trump stopping a speech to drink water recalled the president’s former political foe Sen. Marco Rubio, whom Trump, as a candidate, relentlessly mocked for swigging water during a 2013 response to Barack Obama’s State of the Union address. Rubio responded to Trump’s hydration habit on Wednesday for offering the president tips for next time:

Other users noticed that the president’s brand of water clashed with his purported message of “America First’:

Read some more responses below:

