‘America thirst’: Internet floods Trump with bad puns after he stops trade policy speech to sip Fiji water

Donald Trump sips water (Screengrab)

During a speech on Wednesday following his marathon Asia tour, Donald Trump abruptly tabled his prepared remarks on international trade policy to conduct an erratic search for some high quality H20.

President Trump stops his speech to search for water

cc: @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/26hR5w7ZIe — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 15, 2017

The optics of Trump stopping a speech to drink water recalled the president’s former political foe Sen. Marco Rubio, whom Trump, as a candidate, relentlessly mocked for swigging water during a 2013 response to Barack Obama’s State of the Union address. Rubio responded to Trump’s hydration habit on Wednesday for offering the president tips for next time:

Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time https://t.co/s49JtyRo3S — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2017

Other users noticed that the president’s brand of water clashed with his purported message of “America First’:

Remember that time @realDonaldTrump complained about international trade but took a long, refreshing swig of imported @FIJIWater? Not judging, just sayin' pic.twitter.com/YjKxQHl4bE — Trevor Kincaid (@tkincaid) November 15, 2017

