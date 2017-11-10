Ann Coulter defends Roy Moore’s ‘creepy’ predation of underage girls: ‘This was nearly 50 years ago’

Ann Coulter (Screengrab)

Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter on Thursday defended embattled Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore against allegations he preyed on underage girls when he was in his 30’s, arguing that back in those days it wasn’t as “creepy” as it is now.

“If you haven’t read the Washington Post article to the viewers, they will be talking about how there are all these women coming forward,” Coulter said. “No. There’s one. There is one allegation of a woman.”

Coulter was referring to Leigh Corfman, the woman who alleges that in 1979, Moore—then a 32-year old assistant district attorney—undressed her and attempted to engage in inappropriate sexual conduct with her. Three other women allege that Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18.

“Yes, he dated girls who were 17, 19 when he was 30,” Coulter said. “We might find that a little creepy today, but this was nearly 50 years ago. The one serious allegation is a woman—or at the time she was 14 years old who claims actual molestation. But—And who knows. I’d like to see what his response is. But, you can’t help thinking about the timing here, Laura.”

