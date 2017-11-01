Bill O’Reilly tried to talk Sinclair Broadcasting into giving him a job — and got rejected: report

Bill O'Reilly on YouTube (screen capture)

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for months has been rumored as a possible hire by Sinclair Broadcasting, the right-wing media company that has forced local TV news stations to run pro-Trump content during their broadcasts.

However, it seems that O’Reilly won’t be bringing his talents to Sinclair anytime soon.

Leon Lazaroff, a reporter on the media industry for The Street, writes that O’Reilly reached out to Sinclair about potentially getting a job earlier this year. However, Sinclair CEO Jeff Ripley said that the company wanted nothing to do with him.

“He did approach us, but we do not have any interest in hiring him,” Ripley said, according to Lazaroff.

Earlier this month, O’Reilly was dropped by his own talent agency after it was revealed that he paid out a massive $32 million to settle just one of his many sexual harassment claims.

O’Reilly was fired by Fox this past April after a bombshell report revealed O’Reilly and Fox had in total paid out $13 million to five women who had accused him of harassment.