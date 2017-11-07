CNN’s Jake Tapper: Democrats’ election wave is a ‘rejection’ of Trump and Trumpism

CNN's Jake Tapper breaking down the implications of the 2017 general election results.

The unexpectedly strong showing by Democrats in Virginia is being viewed as a repudiation of President Donald Trump, according to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“Democrats have not had a good night in a long time and this is going to be good for them,” Tapper told Wolf Blitzer during CNN’s election night coverage.

“It has to be seen to a degree as a rejection of President Trump, who is the strongest prevailing political figure in the country,” Tapper explained.

Exit polls from Virginia and New Jersey showed a 2:1 and 3:1 margin of opposition to President Trump over support.

Tapper noted how Republican Ed Gillepsie transformed from an establishment candidate to a cultural warrior who campaigned on divisive issues despite the August murder of Heather Heyer by a white supremacist.

“It’s just one state, it’s a Democratic leaning state, this is not the entire nation, but it’s a good night for Democrats and I think a rejection to a degree of Trump and, perhaps even more than Trump, Trumpism,” Tapper concluded.

“Exactly, that’s exactly what I was going to say,” Dana Bash responded.

Watch: