Dem lawmaker mocks Trump’s claim that Russia probe is a witch hunt: ‘The first witches got bagged this week’

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) talks with CNN (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election as both “phony” and a “witch hunt.”

However, Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) went on CNN Friday to mock Trump for continuing to insist that the probe is a “witch hunt” despite the fact that two indictments and one guilty plea were announced for three former members of his campaign staff.

Quigley also pointed out that we keep learning about new contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia every day, and he went down a list of all the people who have had contact with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election.

“We’re now talking about six different people who are Trump associates,” Quigley said. “Just remember that the president’s son acknowledged that he wanted to meet with the Russians… we just talked about Cambridge Analytica, Mr. Kushner, after the election, trying to set up a back-channel meeting.”

Given this — and given the fact that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted this week for Russia-related money-laundering charges — Quigley said that the time for Trump to pretend this investigation isn’t serious is over.

“The Trump administration should stop calling this a witch hunt,” he said. “After all, the first witches were bagged earlier this week.”

Watch the video below.