Former ethics chief clobbers Donald Trump’s freakouts over Democrats: ‘We are so far beyond hypocrisy’

Former head of Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub (Photo: Screen capture)

Former director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub simply can’t believe what he’s seeing with the conduct coming out of President Donald Trump and his White House staff.

In a Friday discussion with CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, stand-in host Kate Bolduan noted that at this time last year, the Trump campaign was blasting former President Bill Clinton for meeting with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch on the tarmac in Phoenix. Bolduan noted that every Republican “lit their hair on fire” when they heard of the meeting.

“Well, look, we are so far beyond hypocrisy,” Shaub said. “This is the White House that is using private e-mails after chanting ‘lock her up’ for using private e-mails. There’s no two ways about it that what Bill Clinton did was dumb and wrong, but he was a former president of the United States. And we don’t know what was said on that plane. The fear and what Trump was implying was that he was somehow trying to get her to back off of investigating his wife. Well, now what we have is an actual president of the United States actually saying go after my rivals. So, we don’t have to speculate or wonder. And so this is just the height of hypocrisy right now.”

Watch the full conversations below: