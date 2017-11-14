Fox host agrees it’s ‘scary’ to think Justice Department could be ‘politicized’ — by Clinton

Travis Gettys 14 Nov 2017 at 09:15 ET

The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee opened the door to a special counsel investigation of Hillary Clinton — even as he called for the Trump-Russia probe to end.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told “Fox & Friends” that the Department of Justice should investigate Clinton, along with former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller — who have each directed probes related to Russian election interference.

“I had a Democrat senator say, ‘Why are you interested in getting into the Clinton email stuff and stuff of that nature?'” Grassley said, “and I said, ‘It isn’t about Clinton, it isn’t about Trump and Russia. What all of this is about is political interference within the Justice Department, is there political interference in the FBI. That’s the issue, and it doesn’t matter whether there’s political influence under Republican presidents or under Democrat presidents. It’s the responsibility of the Judiciary Committee to investigate it.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has directed federal prosecutors to examine Clinton’s own purported ties to Russia as an investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Kremlin agents draws closer to the president.

Fox News co-host Steve Doocy was alarmed by Grassley’s suggestion — but not at the possibility that Trump had pressured his attorney general to target his campaign rival.

“Senator, what you just said is kind of scary for people watching right now to think that the Department of Justice could be political,” Doocy said.

Grassley agreed that evidence suggested Clinton had improperly politicized the Department of Justice.

“I think that we have had some evidence of it look at (former President Bill) Clinton and the attorney general at that time, their meeting on the airplane,” Grassley said. “You look at Comey assuming prosecutorial decision from the attorney general in regard to whether Clinton ought to be investigated and charged with anything, back in that famous July 2016 speech as an example.”

.@ChuckGrassley: We need to make sure there isn’t political interference on the DOJ or FBI pic.twitter.com/ZiEUC6hN3l — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) November 14, 2017