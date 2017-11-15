Fox News goes all in on Uranium One ‘scandal’ in spite of Shep Smith’s emphatic debunking

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-OH and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL on 'Hannity' (Screen capture)

Many Fox News personalities are doubling down on their advocacy for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the made-up “Uranium One scandal,” in spite of the fact that anchor Shepard Smith emphatically debunked the story on Tuesday.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) appeared on “Hannity” Tuesday night alongside Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to call for an investigation into the purported scandal and to accuse special counsel Robert Mueller of “undermining democracy” by investigating President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

Jordan returned to the network this morning to appear on “Fox and Friends” and repeat his call for an investigation into former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey and Fusion GPS, the firm that was contracted to compile opposition research on then-candidate Donald Trump.

“It needs to be the full gamut because frankly it’s all tied together,” Jordan said, going on to call Mueller and Deputy Attorney Gen. Rod Rosenstein “compromised” and said that they are incapable of investigating the matter fairly.

Co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith devoted a significant chunk of their Wednesday programming to calling for the Clintons to be deposed by the House Intelligence Committee and for the Department of Justice to open an investigation into Fusion GPS.

The show welcomed Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) who said that so far he has not seen enough evidence to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the questions, but, “I think this is a really important point, you can investigate someone without special counsel.”

Fox News fans flew into a rage on Tuesday when Shep Smith attempted to tamp down the expectations of viewers who believe that Hillary Clinton is on the verge of being indicted.

Smith said that the so-called scandal around the sale of energy firm Uranium One is “inaccurate in a number of ways.”

“First,” he said, “the Clinton State Department had no power to veto or approve that transaction. It could do neither. The accusation is predicated on the charge that Secretary Clinton approved the sale. She did not.”

Since then, Fox viewers have been calling for Smith to be fired and accused him of being a closet Clinton supporter because of his sexual orientation.

“He is a shill for Hillary as most gays are. Does not have the integrity to be on Fox send to CNN,” wrote one viewer.

Another said, “(I)n 3 mts he argued Hillary’s defense, how she had nothing to do with Uranium One and how Trump had lied about it. HE HAS TO GO!!!”