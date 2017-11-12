Quantcast

GOP strategist: Mitch McConnell should refuse Roy Moore a Senate seat — even if he wins in Alabama

David Ferguson

12 Nov 2017 at 17:21 ET                   
Republican strategist Evan Siegfried speaks to MSNBC (Screen capture)

Republican strategist Evan Siegfried said on MSNBC Sunday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) should refuse to seat Alabama ex-Chief Justice Roy Moore even if Moore does win the special election in December.

McConnell said he is willing to lose the Senate seat to a Democrat rather than have a child sexual predator in his caucus, which Siegfried applauded, but then said, “I wish Mitch McConnell would go a step further and say he wouldn’t seat him if he won.”

“There’s a lot of talk about innocent until proven guilty,” Siegfried continued, “but this isn’t a court of law, this is a political opinion and what we stand for as a party.”

Saying that it would be better to have a child sexual predator in the Senate than a Democrat, the strategist said, is putting party over country and is “a cancer” on the GOP.

Moore has come under fire this week after a bombshell Washington Post article leveled accusations against him of making sexual advances toward underage girls.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
