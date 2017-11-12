GOP strategist: Mitch McConnell should refuse Roy Moore a Senate seat — even if he wins in Alabama

Republican strategist Evan Siegfried speaks to MSNBC (Screen capture)

Republican strategist Evan Siegfried said on MSNBC Sunday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) should refuse to seat Alabama ex-Chief Justice Roy Moore even if Moore does win the special election in December.

McConnell said he is willing to lose the Senate seat to a Democrat rather than have a child sexual predator in his caucus, which Siegfried applauded, but then said, “I wish Mitch McConnell would go a step further and say he wouldn’t seat him if he won.”

“There’s a lot of talk about innocent until proven guilty,” Siegfried continued, “but this isn’t a court of law, this is a political opinion and what we stand for as a party.”

Saying that it would be better to have a child sexual predator in the Senate than a Democrat, the strategist said, is putting party over country and is “a cancer” on the GOP.

Moore has come under fire this week after a bombshell Washington Post article leveled accusations against him of making sexual advances toward underage girls.

Watch the video, embedded below: