GOP’s financial arm cuts off funds for Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race

Alabama Republican senate nominee Roy Moore at a September campaign rally (screenshot)

The Republican Party’s senate campaign arm has cut financial ties with Roy Moore after four women accused him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

A joint fundraising committee benefitting Moore and several GOP organizations filed paperwork Friday morning removing the National Republican Senatorial Committee as one of its beneficiaries, reported The Daily Beast.

The committee will continue to raise money for Moore’s campaign, the Alabama Republican Party and the Republican National Committee, but not the NRSC.

Some GOP lawmakers have called on Moore to drop out of the race, but most Republicans have said he can remain until the accusations are proven true.

Alabama Republicans have generally defended Moore, a former state Supreme Court justice, after the Washington Post quoted the four women by name and interviewed 30 sources for Thursday’s bombshell report.

“It isn’t like they’re saying rape or molestation,” Moore donor Paul Thibado told The Daily Beast. “It was unwanted advances. I think it has absolutely no volition.”