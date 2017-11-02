Internet celebrates the ‘legendary’ Twitter employee that deactivated Trump’s account on their last day

(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)

A few hours after President Donald Trump’s Twitter account went dark for a blissful 11 minutes, the company responded to the incident, claiming it was the result of human error on a customer service employee’s last day.

“Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” the company wrote. “Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review.”

Naturally, many Twitter users are feting the “legend” who may or may not have trolled the president on their way out the door.

“The first successful coup in American history was conducted by an intern with fat fingers,” New York Times editor Max Fisher wrote.

“Could whoever “accidentally” deactivated @realDonaldTrump’s Twitter please look into his presidency next?” The Daily Show remarked.

Check out some of the best responses to the heroic ex-Twitter employee’s actions below.

Making a kickstarter to tear down a confederate monument and put up a statue of this ex Twitter employee https://t.co/X1Ajh67qD7 — Emily Kirkpatrick (@kirkpate) November 3, 2017

Twitter almost did something right for a change, then apologized profusely for it. https://t.co/1byYibIxX2 — Thorne Melcher (@ExistentialEnso) November 3, 2017

how do i tell my parents im marrying the twitter employee? — ground beef baby (@geekylonglegs) November 3, 2017

Just gonna say it, the employee at Twitter who shut off Trump's account for 11 mins could become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) November 3, 2017

Nothing but respect for MY president, human error https://t.co/58lMS1Xisj — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 3, 2017

no gods, no masters, no heroes. except for that former twitter employee who deactivated trumps account on his last day. — 🌜🌀mr🎃de🌹 R2-DSⒶ2 (@GeneMachina) November 3, 2017

I do not know who this Twitter employee is, but he/she/they are a national hero. https://t.co/5QVzxe5Pd5 — Howdy Danielle 🙋🏻 (@HowdyDanielle) November 3, 2017

The fact that a single Twitter employee can shut the president up (even for 11 minutes) is absolutely bonkers — Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) November 3, 2017

This person should become a celebrity. https://t.co/Hfaf52FlTO — elissa taub (@ejtaub) November 3, 2017

Trump's Twitter was down for 11 min due to human error by a Twitter employee. If ever a Twitter employee deserved a promotion, it's today. — Rich Goeckel (@RichGoeckel) November 3, 2017

Departing Twitter employee already has 5 book offers — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 3, 2017

Human Error is a better check on Trump than General Kellyhttps://t.co/oVuJRBSAIM — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) November 3, 2017

Live your best life, former Twitter employee. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) November 3, 2017

Good job, Twitter employee. We're with you. https://t.co/9wN6PaEOr8 — The Run Up 2020 (@TheRunUp2020) November 3, 2017

These were by far the best 11 minutes of 2017 https://t.co/h3rEALxSkC — Ken Gude (@KenGude) November 3, 2017

"We have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day" pic.twitter.com/mVB2Pwc8rv — Jessica Winter (@winterjessica) November 3, 2017

me to the twitter employee who deactivated tr*mp's twitter for 11 minutes pic.twitter.com/YFxxlBxNwT — thankful heather 🍂 (@heatherann920) November 3, 2017

@ Ex twitter customer support employee pic.twitter.com/v1QswEAGXT — young goodman frown (@soykawai) November 3, 2017