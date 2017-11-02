Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Internet celebrates the ‘legendary’ Twitter employee that deactivated Trump’s account on their last day

Noor Al-Sibai

02 Nov 2017 at 22:52 ET                   
(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)

A few hours after President Donald Trump’s Twitter account went dark for a blissful 11 minutes, the company responded to the incident, claiming it was the result of human error on a customer service employee’s last day.

“Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” the company wrote. “Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review.”

Naturally, many Twitter users are feting the “legend” who may or may not have trolled the president on their way out the door.

“The first successful coup in American history was conducted by an intern with fat fingers,” New York Times editor Max Fisher wrote.

“Could whoever “accidentally” deactivated @realDonaldTrump’s Twitter please look into his presidency next?” The Daily Show remarked.

Check out some of the best responses to the heroic ex-Twitter employee’s actions below.

 

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-DOJ official: Trump can’t testify under oath because ‘he can’t tell the truth’ and will perjure himself
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+