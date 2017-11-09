Internet destroys Breitbart for describing Roy Moore’s advances on underage girls as ‘being romantic’

Judge Roy Moore (image via screengrab).

Before the Washington Post broke a story alleging that Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore sought relationships with underage girls — one as young as 14 — Breitbart ran their own story in defense of the judge.

Citing a woman who said she dated Moore when she was 17 and he 34, Breitbart wrote that Moore was “being romantic” during their relationship, which the woman claims never went beyond kissing. It also cites multiple other teenaged women Moore reportedly dated while in his 30s.

@BreitbartNews is defending Roy Moore against accusations of sexual encounters with teenagers. Article includes a description of Moore "being romantic" pic.twitter.com/qNUg6iXvrP — Alexander Sarti (@AlexanderSarti) November 9, 2017

Twitter reacted in disgust to Breitbart’s story, which they accused to being published before the Post to “run interference” for the Alabama Republican.

“Breitbart has a pretty good history of supporting people who think it’s cool to f*ck kids,” one user wrote. “Milo [Yiannapoulos, whom they fired for similar allegations], Roy Moore, etc.”

“The same people who blindly believed in Pizzagate are the same ones who are screaming fake news about Roy Moore,” another user tweeted.

Read the best responses to Breitbart’s role in the Moore allegations below.

Breitbart's take on Roy Moore: Hey, at least he was a good boyfriend to the children he "dated"! pic.twitter.com/fIyNX8JkOo — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 9, 2017

Breitbart: Ordering a pizza is code for child sex, put all of those people in jail.

Also Breitbart: Roy Moore is a good man who was very romantic and recited poetry to the children he was trying to fuck. — Plymouth Ock (@FanSince09) November 9, 2017

Breitbart: Maybe Roy Moore dated kids but if he did he was romantic and read them poetry pic.twitter.com/yVYDCFc6Gp — Will Rahn (@willrahn) November 9, 2017

Breitbart ends its story on the allegations against Roy Moore with three paragraphs of anti-WaPo slander. (Even a George Soros mention for good measure) pic.twitter.com/yjqS98djt3 — Astead (@AsteadWesley) November 9, 2017

Breitbart 2016: Hillary Clinton ran a pedophile ring. Lock her up! Breitbart 2017: So what if Roy Moore has been accused of being a child molester https://t.co/npTFbwbUjk — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) November 9, 2017

Luther Strange ad against Roy Moore: "Roy Moore was the only No vote in 8-1 decision" …to strike down conviction of man charged with forcing child to have sex at a daycare center.https://t.co/VARx3kgDyI#alsen — Zac McCrary (@ZacMcCrary) November 9, 2017

when you're accused of molesting children and you have breitbart on speed dial… https://t.co/ZfBINXYhqi — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 9, 2017

Breitbart is saying Roy Moore only kissed and was romantic with an underage girl. And arguing it’s okay. And…my god I hope we’ve hit rock bottom but am certain we haven’t. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) November 9, 2017

Yeah good thing Breitbart got out in front of that Roy Moore is a serial pedophile piece otherwise it might get a lot of attention. — Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) November 9, 2017

Doug Jones fought the Klan. Roy Moore wants to criminalize homosexuality & has allegedly molested a 14 year old. Moore is the frontrunner. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 9, 2017

Roy Moore thinks homosexuality should be illegal, but happily courted and had sexual relations with a 14 year old girl. — America Resurgent (@ProgressOutlook) November 9, 2017

Curious to see the Pizzagate crowd's reaction to Breitbart running interference for Roy Moore on this story — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 9, 2017

Roy Moore, who has been accused of molesting four teenagers, once wrote that the state must criminalize homosexuality "to prevent the subversion of children toward this lifestyle." — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) November 9, 2017

"Breitbart News obtained details of the forthcoming Post story" Translation: "Roy Moore's campaign asked us to do a preemptive press release for them" — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 9, 2017

Breitbart, today: Ignore the Roy Moore allegations! Breitbart, 2 weeks ago: pic.twitter.com/94kUGeMyuw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 9, 2017

countdown to when the pizzagate truthers turn out to defend roy moore from what they'll insist is a fake news framejob — Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) November 9, 2017

"Pizzagate" activist Jack Posobiec's reactions to allegations Roy Moore molested at 14-year-old girl pic.twitter.com/nYDCzUwfWZ — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 9, 2017

The WashPost story itself is shocking. But don't overlook the revealing exercise in damage control here. Upon hearing the whistling bombshell, Roy Moore camp went to Breitbart to publish first & muddy the waters. Result? A more sympathetic

account, flavored w/Bezos/Soros innuendo pic.twitter.com/77lqNis2x6 — Charlie Mahtesian (@PoliticoCharlie) November 9, 2017

hOmOSEXuality iS wRoNG aNd wE sHOulD bE A coUnTRY oF GOD aND GoDLY PEopLE. vOTe ROY MOORE beCauSE hE iS a GoDLY mAN – oH wAIT he"s NOt? sORRY, jUSt FOcused ON TAxEs — Jacob Geers (@JacobGeers) November 9, 2017