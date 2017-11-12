John Kelly: ‘I don’t allow’ White House staff to pay attention to Trump’s tweets

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly speaks during a daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

In an interview with a throng of reporters following a presidential news conference Sunday in Vietnam, White House Chief of Staff James Kellysaid that he doesn’t let staffers pay attention to President Donald Trump’s tweets because he wants them to stay focused on their jobs.

Late Saturday night Trump went on a Twitter rant against North Korea’s Kim Jong-un after the leader of the rogue country called him “old,” leading to the exchange with Kelly.

Despite the possible implications of Trump baiting foreign leaders and making policy announcements via social media, Kelly says he doesn’t follow Trump’s tweets and usually hears about them later, reports the LA Times.

“Someone, I read the other day, said we all just react to the tweets,” Kelly explained while accompanying the president on his Asian tour. “We don’t. I don’t. I don’t allow the staff to. We know what we’re doing.”

“Believe it or not, I do not follow the tweets,” he admitted before adding, “I find out about them. But for our purposes, my purpose, is we make sure the president is briefed up on what he’s about to do.”

Kelly also said the president’s tweets have little bearing on policy making in the White House.

“We develop policy in the normal traditional staff way,” he stated.