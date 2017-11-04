Milo Yiannopoulos fired by conservative website The Daily Caller after one column

Milo Yiannopoulos at Press Conference (Screenshot)

“Alt right” provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was fired by conservative website The Daily Caller after publishing a single column on the site’s opinion page, said The Hill on Saturday.

The Hill also confirmed on Saturday evening that The Daily Caller fired opinion editor Rob Mariani for his role in bringing the embattled Yiannopoulos on board.

Yiannopoulos announced on his Facebook page Saturday — he is banned for life from Twitter for his role in racist harassment campaigns and other trolling — that he was fired from a position at the Caller as a weekly columnist.

“Sad news: The Daily Caller has caved to pressure and cancelled my weekly column after a day, claiming, falsely, they never planned to run weekly contributions from me,” wrote Yiannopoulos.

“Where will it end? So: no new MILO column for now. This sort of cowardice is why the Right in America loses and will keep losing the culture wars,” he added.

The Daily Caller’s top editor Geoffrey Ingersoll confirmed to CNN’s Oliver Darcy that the website has also fired opinion editor Mariani over the “fiasco” that resulted from publishing Yiannopoulos.

Daily Caller Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Ingersoll confirms to me that the site has fired its opinion editor over this Milo fiasco. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 4, 2017

This week, billionaire hedge funder Robert Mercer announced that he has withdrawn his financial support of Yiannopoulos and severed “all ties” with the fallen pundit.

BuzzFeed News published an expose of leaked emails between Yiannopoulos, his ghostwriters and the heads of multiple white supremacist groups last month that revealed how cozy Breitbart.com, its CEO Steve Bannon and Yiannopoulos are with some of the most hateful and violent right-wing agitators in the U.S. and beyond.

Yiannopoulos was fired from his position as tech editor at Breitbart.com after video surfaced of the rising right-wing star speaking favorably of acts of child sex predation against young boys by older men.