Mueller investigating Mike Flynn and son’s plot to kidnap Muslim cleric and give him to Turkey for cash

Michael Flynn Jr., left, with his father Michael Flynn (Screen cap).

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Mike Flynn and his son’s alleged plot to kidnap a Muslim cleric living in the U.S. and hand him over to Turkey in exchange for millions of dollars.

The former national security adviser to President Donald Trump and his son, Mike Flynn Jr., would have been paid up to $15 million for delivering Fethullah Gulen to the Turkish government, according to sources familiar with the investigation who spoke to the Wall Street Journal.

FBI agents have questioned at least four individuals about a meeting in December 2016, during the presidential transition, at the 21 Club in New York City, where Flynn met with representatives of the Turkish government.

That meeting was a follow-up to a secret Sept. 19 meeting attended by former CIA director James Woolsey, who said Flynn and others discussed “a covert step in the dead of night to whisk this guy away.”

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan views the cleric as a political enemy and has asked the U.S. to extradite him.

Flynn is now facing military, congressional and criminal investigations into his financial ties to both Turkey and Russia.

Flynn lobbied on behalf of Turkish interests in the U.S. before joining the Trump administration but didn’t disclose the work until March, after he was forced out of the White House for misleading statements about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador about sanctions.