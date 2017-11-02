Mueller’s next target is pro-Trump group with ties to Mike Pence’s chief of staff: report

Now that he’s all but bagged one-time Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, special counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly set his sights on another target — a pro-Trump non-profit with ties to the vice president’s top staffer.

According to Fox News, America First Policies, a group co-founded by newly-indicted Manafort deputy Rick Gates, recently received a request from Mueller’s office.

Along with the group’s connection to one of Mueller’s latest targets, it also has a friend in even higher places — Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Nick Ayers.

According to an ABC published soon after Ayers was confirmed as the vice president’s second chief of staff, the young Republican was a “leader” of AFP.

Ayers made headlines last month when his comments suggesting the GOP should “purge” anti-Trump Republicans at a donor meeting were leaked to Politico.