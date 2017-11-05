WATCH: Live coverage of mass shooting at Texas church resulting in multiple deaths
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Investigators are sorting through a crime scene at a Texas Church where a man reportedly opened for on parishioners during Sunday services, killing and injuring dozens of people.
According to police the shooter was taken down.
You can watch the video below:
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion