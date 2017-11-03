Quantcast

New set of 300 pages of super secret CIA documents released on JFK assassination

Agence France-Presse

03 Nov 2017 at 20:11 ET                   
Hundreds of books and movies have fed a conspiracy industry about the death of JFK, pointing the finger at Cold War rivals the Soviet Union or Cuba, the Mafia and even Kennedy's vice president, Lyndon Johnson

A new batch of files, mostly secret CIA records, related to the November 1963 assassination of US president John F. Kennedy was released by the National Archives on Friday. Nearly 680 records were made public including 553 never-before-seen files from the Central Intelligence Agency, which had objected to their release previously on national security grounds.

