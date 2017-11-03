New set of 300 pages of super secret CIA documents released on JFK assassination
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A new batch of files, mostly secret CIA records, related to the November 1963 assassination of US president John F. Kennedy was released by the National Archives on Friday. Nearly 680 records were made public including 553 never-before-seen files from the Central Intelligence Agency, which had objected to their release previously on national security grounds.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion