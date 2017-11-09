Quantcast

Nicolle Wallace blisters Devin Nunes for hindering Russia probe: ‘I’m not sure he has the capacity for shame’

David Ferguson

09 Nov 2017 at 17:15 ET                   
Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC (Screen capture)

On Thursday, Nicolle Wallace devoted the opening segment of “Deadline: White House” to the details emerging from Congressional questioning of longtime Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller.

Wallace — a former communications strategist for Pres. George W. Bush’s administration — pointed to the number of revelations that have come to light which were previously denied by the administration and enablers like purportedly recused House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

“Ludicrous comparison drawn by Devin Nunes about ‘unmasking,’” Wallace said. “He seems to have now…well, I’m not sure he has the capacity for shame, but that notion doesn’t seem to be front and center anywhere but on a few select conservative media outlets.”

She went on to blister the Trump administration for its refusal to hand over any relevant documents when asked except by subpoena.

“He doesn’t even have a real doctor,” she said of Pres. Trump. “He’s got, like, a fake doctor. I mean, what has he ever done?”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
