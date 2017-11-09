Nicolle Wallace blisters Devin Nunes for hindering Russia probe: ‘I’m not sure he has the capacity for shame’

Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC (Screen capture)

On Thursday, Nicolle Wallace devoted the opening segment of “Deadline: White House” to the details emerging from Congressional questioning of longtime Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller.

Wallace — a former communications strategist for Pres. George W. Bush’s administration — pointed to the number of revelations that have come to light which were previously denied by the administration and enablers like purportedly recused House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

“Ludicrous comparison drawn by Devin Nunes about ‘unmasking,’” Wallace said. “He seems to have now…well, I’m not sure he has the capacity for shame, but that notion doesn’t seem to be front and center anywhere but on a few select conservative media outlets.”

She went on to blister the Trump administration for its refusal to hand over any relevant documents when asked except by subpoena.

“He doesn’t even have a real doctor,” she said of Pres. Trump. “He’s got, like, a fake doctor. I mean, what has he ever done?”

