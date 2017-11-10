Nicolle Wallace rips ‘depravity of conservative media’ for defending ‘known pedophile’ Roy Moore

"Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC (Screen capture)

Friday on “Deadline: White House,” host Nicolle Wallace blasted Fox News and other conservative media outlets for their “depravity” in defending Alabama ex-Chief Justice Roy Moore against accusations of child molestation.

Many conservative media figures have gone on the attack, accusing the women of lying and claiming that the story is an attack by Democrats or establishment Republicans against Moore’s campaign for U.S. Senate.

“Two things,” said former Obama administration official Ron Klain. “This is not a ‘he-said, she said.’ There are 30 separate sources in that Washington Post story. The woman in question — the 14-year-old, at the time — told her mother at the time, told two friends around the time. There are plenty of people in jail on less evidence than is in the Washington Post story.”

Wallace said that she was appalled to see Breitbart.com editor Joel Pollack trying to parse the ages of the girls, saying that only the 14-year-old was below the age of consent.

Pollack, she said, was acting “as though a 32-year-old man kissing and dating 16-year-old and 18-year-olds was fine simply because it wasn’t illegal at the time.”

“I want to ask you about the depravity of conservative media in defending their man Donald Trump,” she went on, “and defending Roy Moore who is now, again, not an ‘if true’ but four women have given their accounts. You either believe them or they don’t. I believe them. He’s now a known pedophile.”

