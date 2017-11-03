Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

REVEALED: Carter Page met with Russian officials during a July 2016 trip to Moscow

Noor Al-Sibai

03 Nov 2017 at 21:19 ET                   
Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page (image via screengrab).

Carter Page, a one-time foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, met with Russian government officials during a July 2016 trip to Moscow.

As the New York Times reports, Page admitted to meeting with Kremlin operatives during his lengthy House Intelligence Committee hearing yesterday.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He’s a hound’: GOP congressman admits ‘everyone’ in Florida capitol knew about politician’s sexual harassment
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+