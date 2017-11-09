REVEALED: Tim Tebow declined to speak out against white supremacist rally at University of Florida

Tim Tebow, an ESPN analyst who first rose to fame as a star quarterback at the University of Florida, declined to help his alma mater when it asked for his help in countering a speech given on campus by neo-Nazi Richard Spencer.

Leaked emails obtained by the Huffington Post reveal that the university reached out to Tebow and asked him to record a video message promoting unity ahead of Spencer’s speech last month.

Spencer, who openly advocates for white nationalism and the expulsion of non-whites from the United States, is notorious for sparking racial tensions wherever he travels.

Because of this, the University of Florida wanted to arrange for several famous alumni to film messages in support of racial tolerance that would be shown during a school assembly that would be a counter to the speech being given on campus by Spencer.

“We are getting in contact with famous alums asking to record a brief message of unity, togetherness, Gator Nation, etc,” the university wrote to ESPN. “Obviously a message from Tim Tebow would be a great addition.”

Despite this, however, Tebow told ESPN that he would not participate in the assembly.

“The university reached out to us to gauge Tim’s involvement in recording a video with regards to the Richard Spencer event at UF and we declined on his behalf,” ESPN explained to Huffington Post.