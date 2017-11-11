Roy Moore promises local GOP ‘investigations are going on’ to smear women who accused him of assault

Judge Roy Moore -- CNN screengrab

Appearing at at Veterans Day even in Alabama in front of GOP officials, embattled Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore called reports that he sexually assaulted four teens in the late 70’s “fake news” and promised that he is having the women — and the reporters who interviewed them — investigated.

With protestors outside chanting “No Moore” and holding up signs calling him a pedophile and a “Grabby Old Pervert,” the defiant ex-state Supreme Court Justice soldiered on and accused his detractors — on both sides of the aisle –of making up stories about him.

“Why now? The Democrats and the Republican establishment know the importance of this election. In fact, most people in America know the importance of this election. They see it as a prelude of the elections coming in 2018. It may very well determine the future of our country,” he began.

Using a week-old poll, Moore stated that his opponent has been trailing, explaining, “They are desperate. This article is a prime example of fake news, an attempt to divert attention from the true issues which affect our country.”

“We do not intend to let the Democrats or the established Republicans or anybody else behind this story stop this campaign. There are investigations going on. In the next few days there will be revelations about the motivations and the content of this article. They will be brought to the public. We fully expect the people of Alabama to see through this charade and to vote in the primary coming up,” he concluded.

