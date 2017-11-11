WATCH: Roy Moore hammered at Veterans Day event with ‘No Moore’ chants and posters calling him a pedophile

Roy Moore protesters - screenshot

In Alabama Judge Roy Moore’s first public appearance since the Washington Post published interviews with women who accused him of sexually molesting them when they were teens, the Senate candidate was greeted by chants of “No Moore,” and posters calling him a pedophile.

Moore, who was scheduled to speak at a Veterans Day event was surrounded by a phalanx of security holding back a throng of reporters shouting questions and photographers attempting to get a shot of the embattled GOP candidate.

Some protesters held signs reading, “Pedophiles in jail, not in the Senate.”

Watch the video below via CNN: