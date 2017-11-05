Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Spineless sack of sh*t’ Paul Ryan lambasted for saying Texas shooting victims ‘need our prayers’

David Ferguson

05 Nov 2017 at 17:22 ET                   
Paul Ryan speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) got lambasted online Sunday after he posted on Twitter that Sutherland Springs — the Texas community shattered by a mass shooting at its First Baptist Church — “needs our prayers.”

Given the Republican party’s unrelenting need to kowtow to the National Rifle Association (NRA) and its pathological aversion to any form of gun safety regulations, many people were unimpressed with Ryan’s sentiment.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Pastor confirms his ‘beautiful, special’ 14-year-old daughter was killed in Texas church shooting
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+