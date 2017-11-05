‘Spineless sack of sh*t’ Paul Ryan lambasted for saying Texas shooting victims ‘need our prayers’

Paul Ryan speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) got lambasted online Sunday after he posted on Twitter that Sutherland Springs — the Texas community shattered by a mass shooting at its First Baptist Church — “needs our prayers.”

Reports out of Texas are devastating. The people of Sutherland Springs need our prayers right now. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) November 5, 2017

Given the Republican party’s unrelenting need to kowtow to the National Rifle Association (NRA) and its pathological aversion to any form of gun safety regulations, many people were unimpressed with Ryan’s sentiment.

On a day like this, remember you get bribed by the @NRA to do nothing about gun regulation — Leigh Ellis (@LeighEllis) November 5, 2017

There were plenty of prayers in the church where 27 people were gunned down today. What we need is gun control, you spineless sack of shit. https://t.co/b07LXwjk0h — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 5, 2017

Not sure if it's a bribe when you willingly and happily take the money, which he does. — Paul Ryan's Spine (@CowardlyPaul) November 5, 2017

We have been separated for decades sweetie. I'm trying really hard. — Paul Ryan's Spine (@CowardlyPaul) November 5, 2017

I’m sure they’d much prefer actual legislative action. Ya know since they were already praying and all. — Steve Serra (@Serra316) November 5, 2017

I pray that shills for the NRA get voted out quickly. God hopes that you all stop worshipping the Almighty Dollar and get some decency. — Ashley K Jamison (@ANsMommy79) November 5, 2017

Or something helpful, like gun control. — blizzcon kate ❄️ (@kateburning) November 5, 2017

The people in Sutherland Springs WERE SAYING THEIR PRAYERS! And THEY WERE KILLED during prayer! Is it time YET to talk about GUN CONTROL?!? — Isabel (@Isabel01321227) November 5, 2017

Yeah, pray those hospital bills away. — Christie Chappell (@Cinnamongreen) November 5, 2017

I hope you know how hollow that sounds. — s.e.s. (@keekeeFL) November 5, 2017