Staffers stunned after Omarosa brought her entire wedding party to the White House for photos: report

Omarosa Manigault (Shutterstock)

Office of the Public Liaison director of communications Omarosa Manigault is once again under fire for surprising White House officials by bringing her entire wedding party to the official home of President Donald Trump for a photo shoot without warning.

According to Politico, the former Apprentice star showed up unexpectedly at the White House accompanied by her 39-person entourage following her wedding in April, where they took pictures and made a racket as they toured the West Wing and the Rose Garden.

The report states that Manigault was quickly banned from posting the wedding pictures taken in the White House by government attorneys, citing security concerns. According to the report, it is unclear if Omarosa was given approval to invade the White House, saying senior administration staffers and security officials were stunned when she showed up with friends.

Manigualt has been under fire from other Trump administration staffers, with many questioning what exactly she does, and one calling her department a “dumpster fire place to work.”

“Colleagues regularly complain about Manigault’s behavior and work ethic,” a Daily Beast report stated. “She frequently derails internal meetings with irrelevant or counterproductive interjections and she’s earned a reputation for attempting to micromanage White House communications operations.”

According to the Politico report, Manigault botched a presidential meeting with the country’s top teachers earlier this year, failing to secure a sufficiently large meeting place at the White House and instead shepherding angry family members of the teachers into the Eisenhower Executive Office Building where they were invited to watch the ceremony on a small TV.