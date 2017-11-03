The white supremacist ‘Daily Stormer’ wants to make Papa John’s the official pizza of the alt-right

Daily Stormer site owner Andrew Anglin (left, via Twitter) and an advertisement featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter (right).

Leave it up to white supremacist trolls to turn the political musings of a mass-market pizza chief into their next statement.

As per the Huffington Post, a columnist at the neo-Nazi Daily Stormer praised Papa John’s founder John Schlatter’s criticisms of the NFL that the pizza czar claimed drove his profits down.

“This is great,” the Stormer’s Adrian Sol wrote. “This might be the first time ever in modern history that a major institution is going to be completely destroyed explicitly because of public outrage over their anti-White agenda.”

“Papa John [sic]: Official pizza of the alt-right?” the writer continued.

As HuffPost notes, this is far from the first time the neo-Nazis at the Stormer have declared alt-right brand affinity. Last year, after New Balance’s vice president of public affairs expressed optimism about Donald Trump’s anti-Trans Pacific Partnership proposal, the site claimed they were going to make the company “the official shoes of white people.” And in January of 2017, the site’s owner Andrew Anglin declared Wendy’s “the official burger of the Neo-Nazi Alt-Right movement” after some employees posted a pigtailed Pepe on Twitter.