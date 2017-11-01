‘This is a disaster’: Dem lawmaker explains how GOP’s ‘stupid’ tax plan will hurt most Americans

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) on MSNBC -- screenshot

Economic experts split down partisan lines on whether or not President Donald Trump and the GOP’s tax plan will help Americans still struggling in the aftermath of the recession.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) explained the proposed law was outright “stupid.” He called out the plan as one that benefits the wealthy — or as the GOP refers to them “job creators.” The same “trickle-down economics” was proposed by Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, who’s economic policies bankrupted the state.

“I’m not against tax reform,” Lieu told SiriusXM Progress host Dean Obeidallah. “I’m against stupid tax reform. This is really stupid based on what we know.”

According to Lieu, 80 percent of the benefits in the Republican plan will go directly to the top one percent of wage earners.

“One in four middle class families will see their family taxes raised,” he continued. “If you believe two plus two is seven you will support this tax reform. For the rest of us, this is a disaster.”

Listen to the interview clip below: