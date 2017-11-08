WATCH: Fox host melts down as DNC chairman gloats over Tuesday’s big election wins

Maria Bartiromo interviews DNC Chairman Tom Perez on Fox Business (Screen cap).

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday tried to grill Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez about Donna Brazile’s accusations that the DNC was unfavorably weighted toward Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Democratic primary — but he couldn’t help talking about the party’s smashing electoral victories in Virginia and New Jersey.

In particular, Bartiromo attacked Perez for not talking with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) after Brazile claimed that the Clinton campaign had undue influence over the DNC before the 2016 Democratic primary even started.

Perez, however, refused to take the bait.

“Maria, we are focused on winning elections, focused on the future here,” he said.

“Right, unfortunately Bernie Sanders’s hopes were dashed because it was rigged,” Bartiromo interrupted.

Perez pointed out that, whatever problems the DNC had with its ties to the Clinton campaign, Hillary Clinton still won the Democratic nomination fairly by getting 4 million more votes than Sanders did.

“But now we know it was rigged!” she shouted back.

“Maria, I understand that, when the Democrats win, as they did last night, that you’d like focus on other things,” Perez retorted.

Later in the interview, Bartiromo bashed the DNC for not giving over its computers to the FBI in the wake of the Russian hacks — and implied that there was some damaging information on those computers “that you didn’t want anyone to see.”

“Maria, you are in a fictional wonderland right now,” Perez replied, with a grin on his face.

Watch the video below.